Justin Herbert has 3 TDs, Chargers beat Eagles 27-24

PHILADELPHIA — Justin Herbert faced the perfect defense to rebound from two subpar games.

Herbert threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Dustin Hopkins made a 29-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining, leading the Los Angeles Chargers to a 27-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Herbert completed 32 of 38 passes for 356 yards. He got 1 yard on a sneak on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 28 with 1:45 left, setting up Hopkins’ kick.

“Justin was patient today, he was extremely accurate, he played with good timing and our offensive line had a lot do with that,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “Justin was outstanding.”

Herbert became the fifth quarterback this season to complete more than 80% of his passes against the Eagles, joining Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Derek Carr.

“Watching them on film, they play really tough defense,” Herbert said. “They have really good cover guys. It was one of those games you get in a rhythm and the offensive line gives you enough time to throw, and especially when you get guys on the outside like we do, it makes my job so much easier.”