Josh McDaniels is best candidate, so Eagles should hire him

Granted, we’re not sure enough money exists to justify that move, and granted, he chose to stay in Boston of all places, but your home is your home, especially for children.

Further reports surfaced that indicated McDaniels questioned the minutia of how every facet of the organization would work. Considering the Eagles’ horrific drafts and alarming injury rate, that sounds like a rock solid strategy when entering any sort of relationship with tweedle Jeff and tweedle Howie.

Maybe it was just that Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave him a big raise and promised him the top job if Belichick ever decided to go coach lacrosse at Exeter. It doesn’t matter. He could come to Philly now.

I believe Reid when he says Eric Bieniemy is such a good man and such a good coach that he would be happy to have him coach his sons.

I believe Todd Bowles will be a very good head coach in the NFL when he gets his next chance.

I believe the NFL is cheated every day that Duce Staley is not a head coach.

But among this year’s coaching crop, Josh McDaniels is, pardon the expression, the gold standard.