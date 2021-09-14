Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and offensive line reasons to be optimistic about Eagles

The rest of the Eagles' success Sunday is secondary to that fact. Yes, Jalen Hurts was a different, better quarterback than he was as a rookie. Yes, in his first game, DeVonta Smith looked as smooth and polished as a veteran. Yes, Nick Sirianni appeared not the least bit overwhelmed in his debut as an NFL head coach.

But the foundation for all that good work was the Eagles' offensive line. Hurts was sacked just once. The Eagles rushed for 173 yards, averaging 5.6 per attempt. In his play-calling, Sirianni stuck to the formula that the Eagles, during Jeffrey Lurie's reign, have favored and have tried to follow for years: throw it early to get a lead, then run it late. Sirianni called 27 passes in the first half and just eight designed runs.

A coach can and should do that only when his line is playing well enough to allow him to do it. For all the deserved criticism and blame dumped on Carson Wentz for his awful performance and its trickle-down effect on the entire team, the Eagles could not play this way last season because neither Wentz nor their offensive line would allow them to play this way.