 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIANTS 24, TEXANS 16

Jones, Barkley lead Giants past Texans 24-16 for 7-2 start

  • 0
Texans Giants Football (copy)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates with wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

 John Minchillo, Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD — Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes, Saquon Barkley ran for 152 yards and a TD and the surprising New York Giants returned from their bye week and beat the Houston Texans 24-16 on Sunday.

Jones, who was 13 of 17 for 197 yards, hit tight end Lawrence Cager on a 9-yard TD pass and Darius Slayton on a 54-yard catch and run as the Giants (7-2) tallied on their opening possession of each half in building a 14-3 lead.

Barkley, who had a career-high 35 carries, scored from 2-yards out in the third quarter after the Texans (1-7-1) closed to 14-10.

The Giants defense preserved the win, forcing two red-zone turnovers in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Jaylon Smith recovered Dameon Pierce's fumble at the 11-yard line and Dane Belton intercepted Davis Mills' pass in the end zone, one play after Houston lost a TD pass to Brandin Cooks because of a holding call.

People are also reading…

Mills (22 of 37 for 319 yards) threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins and Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked field goals of 38, 34 and 46 yards for Houston, which has lost four straight.

The last field goal cut the lead to eight points with 7 seconds to play but Adoree Jackson recovered the onside kick to seal the win.

Pierce ran for 94 yards and had two catches for 28 yards for the Texans.

The 7-2 start is the best for the Giants since opening 8-1 in 2008. They are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Notes

Cager was elevated from the practice squad for the game and the TD catch was the first of his brief four-game career, three with the Jets. He also recovered an onside kick after Fairbairn's second field goal. ... Texans TE Jordan Akins had three catches for 72 yards. ... Slayton finised with three catches for 95 yards.

Up next

Texans: Return home to play the Commanders on Sunday.

Giants: Host Lions on Sunday.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News