Jonathan Gannon's big adjustments, Jalen Hurts' excellence, by the numbers

EJ SMITH
The Philadelphia Inquirer
With just five weeks left in the NFL season, every game matters. None might be bigger in Week 14 than our game of the week: The Philadelphia Eagles vs. the New York Giants. Who wins? Who covers? FrontPageBets breaks it down.
The Eagles answered yet another question Sunday with their dominant performance against the Tennessee Titans.
There are very few lingering questions about the 11-1 team after a 35-10 victory against the well-respected Titans. The Eagles have proved they can effectively throw or run against just about anyone. The defense has contained star receivers, a few quality quarterbacks and, most recently, Titans star running back Derrick Henry.
The Eagles won’t say it, but their win over the Titans shows they can win the Super Bowl
Here are five advanced stats from the Eagles’ statement win against the Titans:
45.5%
Jonathan Gannon sold out to stop the run.
The staunch critics of the defensive coordinator have long bemoaned his reluctance to deploy more resources toward slowing opposing running backs. There have been instances when Gannon’s reliance on light boxes has led to dubious results, but the framework of his defense has been effective for most of the season.
Against the Titans, though, Gannon’s scheme looked noticeably different than what we’ve seen before.
Henry faced a loaded box on 45.5% of his rushing attempts, which is a staggering difference from the way the Eagles’ defense typically plays under Gannon. The Eagles were in eight-man boxes for just 8.33% of Aaron Jones’ runs the week before and 3.68% of the time against Jonathan Taylor two weeks ago, for example.
Against Henry, Gannon sent an extra defender, typically Marcus Epps or Reed Blankenship, into the box to add numbers in the run game. Gannon’s zag worked: Henry finished with just 30 yards on 11 carries. The game plan illustrates that Gannon is willing to change his scheme, particularly against an elite rushing offense with middling quarterback play, which could be important in the playoffs against a team like the San Francisco 49ers.
0.15
Not that it is up for much debate, but Jalen Hurts is one of the most valuable players in the NFL.
According to TruMedia, Hurts’ 0.15 estimated points added per play ranks fourth among quarterbacks. The statistic is used to measure how many points a player or play is worth to a team. His other advanced metrics are strong as well. Hurts’ 3.6% completion percentage above expectation ranks second among quarterbacks with at least 200 passing attempts and fourth overall.
Hurts had one of the best games of his career against Tennessee and showed a willingness to throw to all areas of the field once again. Last year, Hurts seldom targeted the intermediate or deep middle areas of the field and favored the right side of the field on his attempts. This season, and particularly against the Titans, Hurts has shown a willingness to target all areas of the field evenly and has made more cross-field reads instead of sticking to one side of the field.
85.9
Blankenship didn’t have the splashy plays like last week, but he was just as solid in his first career start.
One week after coming in for C.J. Gardner-Johnson and getting an interception against the Green Bay Packers, Blankenship seemed to make the most of a week practicing with the first-team defense.
Blankenship was the Eagles’ second-highest graded defensive player against the Titans, earning an 85.9 from Pro Football Focus. Only T.J. Edwards graded out higher with a 90.4 on the 1 to 99 scale.
PFF charted four targets at Blankenship and had him allowing just two receptions for 10 yards on those plays. He also logged three tackles and a pass breakup. The Eagles will get an extended look at the undrafted rookie out of Middle Tennessee State after placing Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney. The move means Gardner-Johnson will miss at least the next three games, which should mean three more starts for Blankenship if he keeps playing well.
0.6
A.J. Brown has made a living pulling off contested catches.
The Eagles wide receiver was dominant in his first game against his former team, but his second touchdown catch Sunday was particularly impressive. According to Next Gen Stats, Brown had just 0.6 yards of separation from Titans cornerback Tre Avery. The completion probability on the throw was 21.7%. That 0.6 yards may even be generous to Brown, who snagged the pass just as it bounced off Avery’s shoulder pad.
According to NGS, Brown has five tight-window touchdown catches this season, which is two more than any other player in the league. He also has 183 receiving yards over expectation on tight-window throws, further proving he’s one of the league’s best 50-50-ball receivers.
Haason Reddick was credited with eight pressures, his highest total of the season and the best tally on the Eagles’ defensive line.
Reddick is one sack shy of double digits (although PFF already credits him with 10, the league’s official statistics give him one fewer) and is on pace for a career-high 13 sacks.
The Eagles signed Reddick in March to a three-year, $45 million contract with the hopes he’d fortify a pass rush that underperformed last season. He’s done just that as the Eagles rank second in sacks so far this season (42) after finishing 31st in the rankings last year with just 29 sacks.
PHOTOS: Eagles beat the Titans 35-10
