Jonathan Gannon has the Eagles' defense focused on stripping the ball away

The Eagles haven't had a positive turnover differential since their 2017 Super Bowl season, when they finished fourth in the NFL at plus-11. Since then, they've finished 25th, 22nd, and 29th with a combined turnover differential in those three years of minus-19.

Last year, the Colts, where Gannon was the defensive backs coach, finished fifth in takeaways (25) and second in turnover differential (plus-10).

"You want to get the ball out," said cornerback Avonte Maddox. "Forcing turnovers is huge. The more times we get the ball back to our offense, the more chances they have to score.

"(The coaches are) forcing it hard right now. (They are saying) punch at it, get it out, get it out. On offense, they're saying, protect the ball. It's helping the offense just as much as it's helping us."

Takeaways are part of Gannon's HITS principle, which stands for hustle, intensity, takeaways and (play) smart. Again, there's nothing there that every other defensive coach in the NFL isn't teaching or stressing. But sometimes the marketing is as important as the message.

There is a fine line, however, between being aggressive and going for the football and being reckless and missing tackles because you were too focused on stripping the ball.