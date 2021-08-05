JJ Arcega-Whiteside went back to college to find the key to kick-start his struggling Eagles career

"I like it," Arcega-Whiteside said. "Especially since it gives me a taste of every position — inside and outside. With a new coaching staff, they want to see where guys can shine. That's a good thing. Because if you never go inside, you never know whether you're good at it or not.

"So far, I've been real comfortable playing there. But I've also been real comfortable playing outside."

Comfortable, but not productive. And it will be productivity that will determine whether JJAW spends a third season with the Eagles or winds up on the waiver wire.

"The biggest thing is just being myself," he said. "I feel like in the past, I was trying to be a lot at once. I was trying to show that I can do this and can do that.

"I'm just going back to the basics. Going back to what helped me out in college, which is being great at the things that require no talent and then letting the talent take over when it's time for the talent to take over, and not the opposite. Not trying to show everybody how talented I am and do this and that. Next thing you know, I'm being somebody I'm not."

If all of that seems just a little bit confusing, it isn't to Arcega-Whiteside.