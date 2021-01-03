Jim Schwartz stepping down as Eagles' defensive coordinator, source confirms

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles fans will no longer be able to take Jim Schwartz’s name in vain when the team’s defense springs a leak.

Sunday night’s game against Washington will end the five-year Schwartz era in charge of the Eagles’ defense, a league source said Saturday, confirming an NFL Network report.

The report said Schwartz, 54, has decided to take a year off from coaching and might retire, the report citing hip and eye surgeries. The Eagles’ defense, which lacked proven talent at linebacker, safety, and at cornerback outside of free-agent signee Darius Slay, currently is tied for 20th in the NFL, giving up an average of 26.5 points per game.

When Schwartz spoke to reporters Tuesday, he declined to summarize the season, but spoke of last Sunday’s loss at Dallas as a case of having “too many fires and not enough hoses.” That really was the situation all season for the 4-10-1 team.

Schwartz didn’t really talk about the personnel problems, but was critical of himself in what probably will stand as his final public remarks as the leader of the Eagles’ defense.