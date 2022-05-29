James Bradberry should be a fit for the Eagles' scheme

Of the 72 NFL cornerbacks who lined up for 50% or more of 844 coverage snaps last season, only six played in zone coverage more than James Bradberry did for the New York Giants.

While his usage was based partially on defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's schematic preferences, the veteran was also primarily a zone corner in his first four seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

The reason was obvious: He performed better in zone than in man coverage. That isn't to say Bradberry can't press wide receivers at the line and run step for step with them. He can do that, as well, and do it capably.

But when the 28-year-old signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Eagles last week, it was reported that Jonathan Gannon's zone-heavy scheme was a motivating factor in Bradberry's decision.

"I like the play of the defense," Bradberry confirmed Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex. "A multiple look, play zone and man, and I think I make a lot of plays in both. That's the reason why I like the scheme."

In general terms, the Eagles do play a combination of both, but so does every team. Only Las Vegas, Washington, Tampa Bay and the Giants, though, played more zone than the Eagles did in Gannon's first season as coordinator.

There are, of course, many kinds of zones, and Gannon employed almost all of them. He favored two-deep safety looks, partly to account for his personnel, and partly because the Eagles faced so many explosive offenses, particularly in the first half of the season.

But he was also limited in terms of the complexity of his presnap disguises. Some of those constraints came from the Eagles' significant shift in scheme and not having the necessary pieces, especially up front. It's a numbers game, and Gannon often had to steal from the back to help the front.

To address the deficiency, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, true to form, spent more of his offseason capital on the line, signing free-agent edge rusher Haason Reddick and drafting defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round. He even dipped into his pockets for the usually neglected off-ball linebacker position by signing Kyzir White and drafting Nakobe Dean.

But Roseman did virtually nothing in the secondary in the first two months of the new league year. His patience, though, was eventually rewarded when the Giants released Bradberry after the draft rather than pay his $13.5 million salary.

As with any discarded player, the question of why he was available has to be asked. Bradberry seemingly underperformed last season, at least not at a standard that would have justified a $21.7 million salary cap hit for 2022. But his contract also made it impossible to trade him, even as long as the Giants waited.

"First of all, I understand that it's a business," Bradberry said when asked about the timing of his release. "So I was putting my business cap on first and understanding that I'm an asset. So I understand that they want something for me. That was part of the game.

"Personally, I didn't necessarily like it."

Bradberry's market wasn't exactly dry. There were still cornerback-needy teams interested. But he would have to agree to a one-year, "show-me" deal, which for Eagles' purposes buys their youth time and more importantly, gives them a strong complement to Pro Bowler Darius Slay for at least one season.

"He's a very versatile player," Gannon said of Bradberry. "Smart, tough, physical. Can get the ball. Can cover. So anytime you have that type of skill set with your outside corner, it's a good asset to have. He allows us to play certain things predicated on what we're trying to stop that week, as Slay does.

"That's why you look for complete players. Can they play off? Can they press? Can they play with vision? Can they play with 'man' eyes? He does all that. With that type of player, it gives you flexibility with some of the coverages that you can play."

Gannon said he was able to call many coverages last season, but multiplicity isn't diversity. He wants to be able to run various coverages from one look, and having adaptable corners like Bradberry with the football intelligence to handle various calls within a play should give top-tier quarterbacks more to think about pre- and postsnap.

Slay built his reputation upon following an opponent's top receiver in man coverage, but he was rarely asked to do so last season, even opposite the lesser Steven Nelson. Gannon had him trail Panthers receiver DJ Moore with great results, but to do so on a week-to-week basis was deemed too predictable and sometimes unnecessary vs. certain offenses.

The 31-year-old Slay was just as efficient in zone and still had a great season. But acquiring Bradberry should give Gannon more freedom to utilize split coverages and could give the Eagles their best cornerback combination — at least on paper — in years.

"Potential only gets you so far, so I don't really want to speak on potential," Bradberry said of his pairing with Slay. "I just know that individually we're pretty good. So the goal is to be great together."

