 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jalen Hurts uncertain to play when Eagles host Washington
0 comments
EAGLES

Jalen Hurts uncertain to play when Eagles host Washington

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts missed the Eagles’ Dec. 5 game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury.

 Bill Kostroun, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ status for Philadelphia’s game against Washington on Sunday is uncertain because of an ankle injury.

Hurts split reps with backup Gardner Minshew in a walk-through Wednesday as the Eagles (6-7) returned to practice following a bye.

Hurts sat out a 33-18 victory over the New York Jets and Minshew completed 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for Philadelphia.

“I’m doing everything in my power to make sure I’m available for my team,” Hurts said Wednesday.

This was less definite than the Wednesday before facing the Jets, when Hurts stated he would play and that he was unaffected by the injury. Asked about it, Hurts seemed to indicate that missing the game wasn’t entirely his choice.

“In that moment, I was hopeful. I had every intention of doing that ... things changed over time,” Hurts said. “The decision was made, and it was the right decision.”

NOTES: Center Jason Kelce said it was his ankle, not his previously injured knee, that he tweaked against the Jets. He said he also has a foot sprain, but that the bye came at a good time and he is on track to start his 119th successive game this week. ... RB Miles Sanders (ankle) said he’s “confident about this week.”

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News