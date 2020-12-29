Jalen Hurts to start Eagles finale, Doug Pederson says

Doug Pederson said Monday that rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts will start the season finale against Washington, which is meaningless for the Philadelphia Eagles but will make Washington the NFC East champion if the visitors win.

“Definitely want to continue to evaluate, not only him but the rest of the team, and where we are moving forward,” Pederson said.

The Eagles, at 4-10-1, are the only team in the division going into Week 17 without a chance to win the title and a playoff berth.

Pederson said no decision has been made about moving forward in 2021 with Hurts or with Carson Wentz, who was benched during a Dec. 6 loss at Green Bay.

“We’re not there yet, as far as answering all those questions,” Pederson said. “Things can obviously change, and we’ll answer that at a different time.”

Pederson also said left tackle Jordan Mailata is in the NFL concussion protocol, apparently as a result of a head-butt by Dallas linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Pederson said that it “looked like a helmet-blow-type play,” and that the Eagles will “send it in (to the NFL) and see what happens.”