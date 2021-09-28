Jalen Hurts says Eagles' MNF loss to Cowboys all on him

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jalen Hurts is 0-2 as an NFL quarterback in his home state of Texas. This time in prime time, the Philadelphia Eagles never really had much of a chance even though the young starter again finished with some impressive numbers overall against the Dallas Cowboys.

Much different than his fast go-ahead start as a rookie at AT&T Stadium exactly nine months earlier.

"This didn't go my way, things didn't go our way," Hurts said. "It's tough. All I can do is take ownership for how I played, and how it affected the team in the end."

Hurts threw an interception on the first Eagles drive Monday night, had to scramble across his own end zone to get rid of the ball on the second, and there was the pick returned for a touchdown less than a minute into the second half of a 41-21 loss.

"This one's on me ... I take responsibility for how this game went," Hurts said.

"Obviously, we all know that's not true. Whenever you get beat like that, it's everybody. Losses like that don't happen just because of one guy," veteran center Jason Kelce said. "But that is the way you would expect Jalen Hurts to feel. Bottom line is the leaders that are really good players ultimately feel that they completely control the situation. ... We've got to play much much better across the board."