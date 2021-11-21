Jalen Hurts runs for 3 scores, Eagles beat Saints 40-29

“Obviosuly, we didn't do the things necessary to win in every phase,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “Turnovers were significant. We struggled to defend their run game. And our return game was just average. All of us have to do a better job."

Trevor Siemian threw three touchdown passes and two picks and ran for a score without several missing starters around him. Four-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara and tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk didn’t play.

The Eagles led 20-7 with under a minute left in the second quarter when Slay stepped in front of Siemian’s pass intended for Deonte Harris and returned it 51 yards for his third TD in four games. He had a 32-yard fumble recovery for a score against the Lions on Oct. 31 and returned a fumble 82 yards for a TD last week at Denver.

After the Saints scored 15 straight points in the fourth quarter to pull within 33-22, Hurts put the game away with a dazzling 24-yard TD run, juking defensive end Carl Granderson in the backfield before stepping up and sprinting down the left side.

“I just made a play,” Hurts said. “I'm frustrated from the drives we didn't score.”

Hurts was 13 of 24 for 147 yards with no turnovers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}