Jalen Hurts' late TD run gives Eagles 17-16 win over Colts

By MICHAEL MAROT
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Hurts ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:20 remaining, and the Philadelphia Eagles rallied past the Indianapolis Colts 17-16 on Sunday.
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Eagles (9-1) trailed 13-3 in the fourth quarter. Hurts threw for a touchdown early in the period to get Philly within three.
The third-year quarterback was 18 of 25 with 190 yards through the air and rushed 16 times for 86 yards as the Eagles won their seventh straight road game.
Indianapolis (4-6-1) never trailed until Hurts' scoring run. Interim coach Jeff Saturday evened his record at 1-1 since taking over for the fired Frank Reich.
Hurts did it all, routinely burning the Colts for big runs. And on third-and-goal from the 8-yard line, he found a seam in the middle and sprinted across the goal line for the decisive score.
Indy had a chance for a game-winning drive, but it stalled before the Colts could get to midfield and they turned it over on downs.
It looked like the Colts would continue their evolution under Saturday when they drove 75 yards on their opening drive and finally scored on Jonathan Taylor's 1-yard TD. It was Indy's first touchdown on its first possession since last Dec. 25.
But the Colts could only muster three more field goals by Chase McLaughlin — and his crucial 51-yard attempt that missed to the right, setting up Philadelphia's first TD. Hurtz hit Quez Watkins for a 22-yard touchdown with 13:31 left in the game.
The Colts made it 16-10 on McLaughlin's third field goal of the day, a 37-yarder, with 4:37 to play. But a defense that held Philadelphia in check all day — and to fewer than 20 points for the first time in 15 regular-season games — couldn't get the stop it needed.
Stat pack
Eagles: Miles Sanders had 13 carries for 47 yards. ... DeVonta Smith finished with six receptions for 78 yards and A.J. Brown had five catches for 60 yards. ... The Eagles sacked Matt Ryan five times including on third-and-9 in the final minute. ... Philadelphia has beaten Indy four consecutive times in the series.
Colts: Ryan was 23 of 32 with 213 yards. ... Taylor carried 22 times for 84 yards and scored for the second straight week. ... Michael Pittman Jr. caught six passes for 75 yards and Parris Campbell had five receptions for 67 yards.
Up next
Eagles: Return home next Sunday to face Green Bay.
Colts: Host Pittsburgh on Monday, Nov. 28.
PHOTOS: Eagles beat the Colts 17-16
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) celebrates a fumble recovery in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) strips the ball from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) celebrates after a fumble recovery in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin (7) kicks a field goal from the hold of Matt Haack in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) signals in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) pressures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) on a fourth down play in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) plays against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White (43) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a catch over Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
The Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders perform in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin (7) watches as he misses a field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is pursued by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs in for a touchdown after a catch in front of Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) celebrates after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) makes a catch over Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott (33) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin (7) kicks a field goal from the hold of Matt Haack (6) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (93) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Tony Brown (38) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs in for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs in for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
The Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders perform in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
The Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders perform in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is pursued by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is pursued by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is pursued any Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni check the replay screen in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) smiles as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The Eagles deleted the Colts 17-16. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) celebrates as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The Eagles deleted the Colts 17-16. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs in for a touchdown past Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) during an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The Eagles defeated the Colts 17-16. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs in for a touchdown past Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) during an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The Eagles defeated the Colts 17-16. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs in for a touchdown past Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) during an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The Eagles defeated the Colts 17-16. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws downfield during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Zach Bolinger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws on the run during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Zach Bolinger
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs up the middle during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Zach Bolinger
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Linval Joseph (72) celebrates a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Zach Bolinger
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown dives over Colts safety Julian Blackmon.
Zach Bolinger, Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a deep pass during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Zach Bolinger
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs past Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) after a catch during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Zach Bolinger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles to the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Zach Bolinger
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackles Linval Joseph (72) and Ndamukong Suh (74) combine to sack Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan on Sunday. The Eagles signed both players this week to bolster their line.
Zach Bolinger, Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday runs laps on the field before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday runs laps on the field before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) wears a shirt honoring the three University of Virginia football players killed in a shooting before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Zach Bolinger
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) wears a shirt honoring the three University of Virginia football players killed in a shooting before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Zach Bolinger
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) wears a shirt honoring the three University of Virginia football players killed in a shooting before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Zach Bolinger
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday runs laps on the field before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday runs laps on the field before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) talks with teammates before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss (21) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss (21) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts tight end Nikola Kalinic (48) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, left, talks with Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday before an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
NFL Network reporter James Palmer on the field before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (18) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
NFL Network reporter James Palmer on the field before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
NFL Network reporter James Palmer on the field before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) talks with cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) before an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) leads the team onto the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) in introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) comes out of the tunnel during introductions before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
"Blue", the Indianapolis Colts mascot, leads the team onto the field during introductions before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) leads the team onto the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
The Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday talks with line judge Brian Bolinger in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talks with down judge Tom Stephan in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) plays against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee (15) bobbles a punt in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) dives between Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) and safety Julian Blackmon (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Pass interference negated the play. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) dives over ndianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Pass interference negated the play. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) out runs Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) kicks a field goal from the hold of Arryn Siposs in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) tackles Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) tries to get around Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) cuts away form Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) dives between Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) and safety Julian Blackmon (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Pass interference negated the play. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) dives between Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) and safety Julian Blackmon (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Pass interference negated the play. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckne (99) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) dives between Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) and safety Julian Blackmon (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Pass interference negated the play. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) directs his team in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) dives between Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) and safety Julian Blackmon (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Pass interference negated the play. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) directs his team in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) plays against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) plays against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) tackles Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) on the bench in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) at the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott (33) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin (7) kicks a field goal from the hold of Matt Haack in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
