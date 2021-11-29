Jalen Hurts has proven he's a better runner than passer

"We're not where we want to be in that part of our game," rookie coach Nick Sirianni said of the passing offense. "We're working like crazy to get better at it. I think what you've seen is our play-action game has been able to be successful, but when teams know we're dropping back and when we're dropping back to pass, that's where we've struggled in the third-and-longer scenarios.

"So, that's an emphasis that we know we got to get better at because we know if we want to win the games we need to win. ... when we need to pass the ball, we're going to have to succeed at doing so. That starts with the drop-back passing game is where we need to get better."

WHAT'S WORKING

The Eagles have rushed for 175-plus yards in five straight games for the first time since 1950, including more than 200 yards in three straight games for the first time since 1978. Hurts had 77 yards against the Giants and Boston Scott and Miles Sanders each had 64.

NEEDS HELP

Hurts has to avoid turnovers inside the red zone. He did an excellent job the first 10 games.

STOCK UP