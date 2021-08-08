Jalen Hurts, Eagles' offense struggle mightily during Saturday's practice

It's not time to sound the alarm just yet, of course. It's only fair to point out the second-year quarterback is without his top receiver, first-round rookie DeVonta Smith as he recovers from a sprained MCL.

John Hightower, the team's fifth-round pick in last year's draft, went on the injury report Saturday with a groin injury that's considered week-to-week. Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins were in the lineup Saturday, but both missed some time early in camp.

Still, nine days in, the offensive struggles, particularly Hurts', are enough to cause slight concern.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said the first eight days of practice were designated for offensive installation, meaning the group spent each practice before Saturday's working on new concepts and running through the various plays in the first-year coach's new playbook. Saturday was the first day in which the team presumably had a chance to run things with some familiarity, but it didn't appear to benefit anyone much.

"It's interesting because week one and through week one is an install," he said Thursday. "We have eight installs, just so you guys know. We have eight installs, and we're going through those day-by-day. It's not like we are getting a ton of repeats of install one because you have to get the reps in of what you're getting at."