Jalen Hurts, Eagles face tough challenge vs. 49ers

Jalen Hurts won over the city of Philadelphia with one outstanding performance.

Now he gets to play in front of a packed stadium at home for the first time knowing how well he played last week won’t matter. As he says often, “Rent is due every day.”

“A game with electric fans, passionate fans, I’m looking forward to it,” Hurts said. “Anywhere you go, you want to play at a high level.”

Hurts completed 77.1% of his passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns last week in a 32-6 win at Atlanta. He will lead the Eagles (1-0) against the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) on Sunday, looking to help the team start 2-0 for the first time since 2017, when it went on to win the Super Bowl.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was impressive in his NFL coaching debut. The 49ers present a tougher challenge. They’ll know more about Sirianni’s scheme than the Falcons did because the Eagles didn’t show much in the preseason.

“Practices were crisp last week, and we stepped on the field and were ready to play that game,” Sirianni said. “If we don’t have good practices this week, we’re not going to be ready. It’s being in that mindset, that dog mentality to put yourself in position to go out and win the game on Sunday.”