Jalen Hurts can make sweet music, but will Nick Sirianni and the new Eagles offensive staff listen?

Not that it's a bad thing. Every offense has those plays. Every quarterback needs to execute those throws. But it may not play to Hurts' strengths, which may explain why he struggled earlier in camp.

"I think we're taking steps every day, getting comfortable in the offense and getting a feel for everything and more importantly getting a feel for what ... (the coaches) want me to do and how they want me to do it," Hurts said Monday. "I clearly understand that they don't want to take away from any of my athleticism, but we haven't gotten to a point where that's needed to be displayed."

Practices, particularly ones held in just shorts and shells, don't exactly highlight a quarterback like Hurts' abilities. The soon-to-be-23-year-old is fleet of foot, agile, and robust. He can evade would-be tacklers and break would-be tackles.

But when Hurts has scrambled in workouts it hasn't been as aesthetically pleasing as a 25-yard completion thrown in rhythm. It has also suggested a reliance on mobility when staying in the pocket for one or two more reads would have been the better decision.