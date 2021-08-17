Jalen Hurts' best weapon? A healthy-again Eagles offensive line with a lot to prove

Like most of the Eagles' starters, Mailata played just 10 snaps last week in the first preseason game against Pittsburgh. That's a far cry from the 53 he played in the Eagles' first preseason game two years ago (there were no preseason games last season because of COVID-19).

Back then, Mailata still was learning how to play football and needed as many reps as he could get.

"It was kind of weird for me," he said about playing just two series. "I had to ask some of the guys, 'OK, do I take my pads off at halftime?' It felt like a weird thing to do.

"After the second drive, when we came out, I didn't want to get off the field. I asked Stout. I said, 'Stout, you sure you only want me to play two drives?' He said yes. I said, '(expletive).'"

Earlier this year, Pro Football Focus rated the Eagles' offensive line as only the 17th best in the NFL. That was with the knowledge that both Johnson and Brooks would be back from their injuries. Seventeenth!

"When we're healthy, you've seen what we can do," Johnson said. "But I like that. I like having something to prove. It is what it is. You just want to try to leave no doubt at the end of the year and keep stacking days.

"In this profession, you're always looking for any motivation you can find to push and motivate yourself."

