Jalen Hurts' 4 starts followed a clear pattern. For the sake of the Eagles' future, he needs to break it.

That's why it's not enough to sit back and say that Hurts will learn, that it's early in his career and in this season, that he and Sirianni can be patient. Every game is a referendum on Hurts and the possibility that he could be the Eagles' starter beyond 2021. It wasn't that way with Wentz, or Donovan McNabb in 1999. For them, a bad game, no matter the opponent, could be written off as growing pains, and it had to be written off as such, because the Eagles had invested so much in them. They haven't done the same with Hurts. He has to earn the benefit of the doubt yet, which is why he has to string together performances similar to the one he had Sunday against the Chiefs, when he threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns and earned some high praise from his head coach.