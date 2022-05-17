Jack Crawford, a St. Augustine graduate, announces retirement after 10 NFL seasons

Jack Crawford announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, and it caused reaction far beyond any of the five NFL cities where the London native played his home games during 10 seasons as a defensive end.

The verified Twitter account @NFLUK issued a series of tweets, some that included video.

"A true inspiration who paved the way on and off the field," read one tweet.

Another tweet: "Jack Crawford is calling it a day. Thank you @sack_religious for flying the (British) flag in the NFL for 10 seasons, wishing you the best!"

Crawford, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, tweeted, "After 10 years in the NFL I know my time has come to step away from the game and close the chapter of my life in the league."

In his announcement, he said he had left his family and friends behind in London when he came to the United States at 16.

"I couldn't imagine the journey that lay ahead of me, it feels like it flew by and I'm grateful for every minute," he tweeted.

He also expressed thanks to his girlfriend, Megan, his agent, David Canter, and the D'Andrea family, his host family in Longport when he came to the United States. He said the D'Andreas "welcomed me into their home and treated me as one of their own from day one."

Crawford, 33, last played in the 2020 season, appearing in 16 games, nine of which he started, for the Tennessee Titans. His pro career began as a fifth-round draft pick (158th overall) out of Penn State of the Oakland Raiders in 2012. After two seasons with Oakland, he played for the Dallas Cowboys (2014-16), the Atlanta Falcons (2017-19) and the Titans (2020).

Crawford signed with the Arizona Cardinals last summer but was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 24.

He played in 93 games, 31 of which he started, made 140 tackles and got 17.5 sacks. Crawford also had one interception and forced three fumbles.

That's a lot of achievement for someone who came to this country as a teenager with no football experience and a desire to play basketball.

Yet, as his Twitter bio asks: "What would you attempt if you knew you could not fail?"

Contact Charles Schroeder: 609-272-7189 CSchroeder@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressCharles

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.