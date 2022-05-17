Jack Crawford, a St. Augustine graduate, announces retirement after 10 NFL seasons

Jack Crawford announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, and it caused reaction far beyond any of the five NFL cities where the London native played his home games during 10 seasons as a defensive end.
The verified Twitter account @NFLUK issued a series of tweets, some that included video.
"A true inspiration who paved the way on and off the field," read one tweet.
Another tweet: "Jack Crawford is calling it a day. Thank you
@sack_religious for flying the (British) flag in the NFL for 10 seasons, wishing you the best!"
Crawford, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, tweeted, "After 10 years in the NFL I know my time has come to step away from the game and close the chapter of my life in the league."
In his announcement, he said he had left his family and friends behind in London when he came to the United States at 16.
"I couldn't imagine the journey that lay ahead of me, it feels like it flew by and I'm grateful for every minute," he tweeted.
He also expressed thanks to his girlfriend, Megan, his agent, David Canter, and the D'Andrea family, his host family in Longport when he came to the United States. He said the D'Andreas "welcomed me into their home and treated me as one of their own from day one."
Crawford, 33, last played in the 2020 season, appearing in 16 games, nine of which he started, for the Tennessee Titans. His pro career began as a fifth-round draft pick (158th overall) out of Penn State of the Oakland Raiders in 2012. After two seasons with Oakland, he played for the Dallas Cowboys (2014-16), the Atlanta Falcons (2017-19) and the Titans (2020).
Crawford signed with the Arizona Cardinals last summer but was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 24.
He played in 93 games, 31 of which he started, made 140 tackles and got 17.5 sacks. Crawford also had one interception and forced three fumbles.
That's a lot of achievement for someone who came to this country as a teenager with no football experience and a desire to play basketball.
Yet, as his Twitter bio asks: "What would you attempt if you knew you could not fail?"
PHOTOS Jack Crawford's NFL, Penn State, St. Augustine Prep careers
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (90) and defensive end Jack Crawford (94) stand for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Brett Carlsen
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) blocks Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jack Crawford (94) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Zach Bolinger
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jack Crawford (94) follows a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford (95) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook runs from Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jack Crawford (94) during a 39-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford (95) sits on the bench during the first half an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford (95) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs between Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III, left, and defensive tackle Jack Crawford, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford (95) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford (95) lines up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. The Falcons won the game 28-22 in overtime. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jack Crawford works out during NFL football training camp Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
George Walker IV
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Jack Crawford (94) is tackled by Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jack Crawford (94) prepares to cover a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jack Crawford (94) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew for a 20-yard loss in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Oakland Raiders defensive end Jack Crawford (91) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jack Crawford (94) looks on before an NFL football game, Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Terrance Williams
Oakland Raiders rookie defensive end Jack Crawford walks off the field after NFL football practice at their training facility in Alameda, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2012. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
North Squad defensive lineman Jack Crawford (81) of Penn State reacts in the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2012. The North won 23-13. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
Penn State defensive end Jack Crawford tackles Akron running back Alex Allen during the first half of their college football game, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2009, in State College, Pa. Penn State won 31-7. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
This is a photo of Jack Crawford of the Tennessee Titans NFL football team. This image reflects the Tennessee Titans active roster as of Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo)
FRE
Penn State defensive lineman Jack Crawford runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Monday, Feb. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford (95) sits on the bench during the first half an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Tennessee Titans' Jack Crawford warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jack Crawford attempts to block a field goal against the Minnesota Vikings in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone
Oakland Raiders' Jack Crawford during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
In this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2009, photo, Penn State tackle Jack Crawford (81)defends against Eastern Illinois during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. In the back is Penn State cornerback D'Anton Lynn (8). Linebackers make the headlines at Penn State, but the backbone of the Nittany Lions defense is the front four. When they're on, they easily create the game-changing plays that position coach and master recruiter Larry Johnson craves from his linemen. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller (5) is sacked by Penn State defensive end Jack Crawford in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2011, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
Al Behrman
Dallas Cowboys' Jack Crawford (58) stretches on the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Brandon Wade
Dallas Cowboys' Jack Crawford stretches on the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Brandon Wade
Penn State defensive end Jack Crawford during practice at Bishop Lynch High School for the TicketCity Bowl , Friday, Dec. 30, 2011, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Brandon Wade
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jack Crawford (94) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. Titans won 31-10. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Gary McCullough
Penn State defensive lineman Jack Crawford runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Penn State defensive lineman Jack Crawford runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jack Crawford for a 20-yard loss in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jack Crawford plays against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete
St. Augustine Prep's Jack Crawford (55) drives to the basket past Linden Academy's Wesley Dinville (24) during a Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School on Feb. 3, 2007.
Edward Lea
Jack Crawford rumbles upfield for St. Augustine Prep. Crawford played tight end and defensive end for the Hermits.
Ben Fogletto
