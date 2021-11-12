Is there hope for an Eagles defense that coordinator Jonathan Gannon says is 'definitely fixable'?

This also includes the linebackers, who aren't adequately covering the receivers on the shorter routes, and aren't doing a good enough job to support the rush.

"We definitely have to get that completion percentage down, and there are a number of ways to do that," Gannon said. "It starts with us, as coaches, to detail out some things and change some looks."

In addition to Herbert, the other quarterbacks to break the 80% threshold are some of the best in the NFL in Dallas' Dak Prescott, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady and Las Vegas' Derek Carr.

"This past week, I think the back end, as a group, we had too many MAs (missed assignments) because he wasn't throwing the ball over 5 yards," Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said about Herbert. "Guys were just wide open, and that's just because of communication errors. So that really had to do with all of us."

Broncos coach Vic Fangio, a noted defensive guru, said the formula really isn't that difficult.

"I don't think you can play good defense, no matter what the system is, in today's game unless you're good up front and in the back end because the game is so spread out," he said, noting most teams often use three wide receiver sets.