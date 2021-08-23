Is Dick Vermeil's Hall of Fame wait finally over? He could find out Tuesday.

Even worse, his predecessor, Mike McCormack, had left him with a completely barren draft cabinet, having traded away one pick after another for over-the-hill veterans in a failed George Allen-like future-is-now attempt.

The Eagles finished 4-10 in McCormack's last year. Vermeil had no picks in the first three rounds of the 1976 draft, none in the first four rounds of the '77 draft and no first- or second-round pick in the '78 draft.

Keep in mind, this was long before the advent of free agency. So, the draft and trades were basically the only ways to improve your roster.

But even without any high picks, he and his personnel chief, Carl Peterson, still managed to find some late-round gems in the draft that helped turn the Eagles around.

Defensive end Carl Hairston, a seventh-round pick in 1976, ended up playing 15 years in the NFL. He had 15 1/2 sacks for the Eagles in 1979 and nine more in the Eagles' Super Bowl season of 1980.

Wilbert Montgomery was a sixth-round pick out of Abilene Christian in the 1977 draft. He's second in franchise history in both rushing yards (to LeSean McCoy) and rushing touchdowns (to Steve Van Buren) and rushed for 194 yards in the Eagles' epic 20-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the '80 NFC title game.