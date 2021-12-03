Improving Jets' defense gets 'do-over' vs. Eagles on Sunday

"This game is that."

After that 45-30 debacle at Indianapolis on Nov. 4, the Jets followed with a 45-17 loss to Buffalo in which they gave up 489 yards to the Bills — a slight improvement over the 532 the Colts rolled up.

Ranked last or close to it in nearly every major category after that game, New York has actually been one of the NFL's better defenses in the weeks since. Then again, the Jets really had only one way to go from there.

In their last two games, against Miami and Houston, the Jets have allowed just 3.70 yards per carry — a full yard less than what opponents had been averaging. And after allowing a league-high 19 rushing touchdowns through the first 10 games, New York has given up just one since.

While many fans and some media wondered if the Jets should try to compensate for injuries and inexperience by changing the defensive system, Ulbrich insisted that wasn't how you build long-term success. He saw it work when he was with Atlanta, and same for coach Robert Saleh when he was San Francisco's defensive coordinator.

The players have seen those examples and bought in. They are beginning to see signs it can be effective for them.