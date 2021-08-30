Ida sends Saints 500 miles from New Orleans

Payton said that it would be unrealistic to believe that would be at their headquarters in Metairie, Louisiana, even though initial reports from people there indicated that the facility handled the storm overall pretty well.

“There’ll be important time for everyone to kind of assess where they’re at. And there’s a good chance when we start up (next) Monday ... that’s going to be somewhere other than Metairie,” he said.

There has been no word yet about the scheduled Sept. 12 season opener at home against the Green Bay Packers that is supposed to be at the Superdome.

“Obviously, we’ll have a plan B. And, you know, there are a lot of other things probably from a priority standpoint that are more important for our city,” Payton said. “But that all being said, you know, we fully anticipate starting the regular season with Green Bay and then the question would be where that game’s at.”

The office of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has described damage to the area’s power grid appeared “catastrophic,” and officials warned it could be weeks before power is fully restored.