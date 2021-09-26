Hurts, Prescott set for 1st meeting as Eagles visit Cowboys

The Eagles lost Pro Bowl defensive end Brandon Graham for the season because of a ruptured Achilles tendon and three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks was placed on injured reserve with a strained chest muscle. Graham, a team leader on the field and in the locker room, will be replaced by veteran Ryan Kerrigan and Josh Sweat.

"I talked to our guys about the void that has taken place with Brandon and from a leadership and a character and an attitude standpoint. I think collectively everyone has to try to fill that void because not one guy is going to be able to do that," defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said.

Second-round pick Landon Dickerson filled in for Brooks after he went down and is expected to make his first career start.

"Obviously, there's things he can improve on. It was his first time playing, but excited about Landon going forward," offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said.

DEFENSIVE SHUFFLE

The Cowboys are getting one defensive lineman back but losing two more. Pass rusher Randy Gregory is returning from the COVID-19 list but defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee) and defensive end Dorance Armstong (ankle) will be out after getting hurt in L.A.