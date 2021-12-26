Hurts, Eagles ready for Giants on quick turnaround

“The reason that I went with Kevin there ... is because Kevin doesn’t have a position to coach,” Sirianni said. “Kevin helps with a lot of different aspects throughout the game. I want there to be as little change as possible. ... So, Kevin is involved in all those conversations of coin toss and going for it on fourth down, as it is anyway. So, it’s just a natural transition there for Kevin to be able to do that.”

Big Blue shutdown

Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham’s unit had one of its best games of the season against the Eagles on Nov. 28.

While Philadelphia ran for 208 yards, Hurts struggled. He was 14 of 31 for 129 yards with a career-high three picks. His longest pass was 21 yards. Devonta Smith had two catches for 22 yards and Jalen Reagor didn’t help things by dropping a potential TD pass in the closing seconds. Defensive backs Xavier McKinney and Darnay Holmes and inside linebacker Tae Crowder had the interceptions.

“I always think it’s a mistake when you play someone for the second time, assuming they’re the same team or you’re the same team,” Giants coach Joe Judge said. “Both teams have had some change in recent weeks.”

Stay grounded