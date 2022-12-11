Hurts, Eagles clinch playoffs with 48-22 win over Giants

By TOM CANAVAN
Associated Press
EAST RUTHERFORD — Nailing down a playoff berth was first thing on the Philadelphia Eagles' wish list for the season. They want more and, with the league's best record and way they continue to blow out opponents, who's going to stop them?
Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Eagles clinched their second straight playoff berth and fifth in six years with a 48-22 win over the fading New York Giants on Sunday.
“We got way bigger goals than this one,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said without referring to the NFC East title, the top playoff seed or the Super Bowl. “On to the next one. It’s nice to get this win here because this is a good football team. It’s nice to come out here and play well on the road.”
Hurts improved his MVP credentials by throwing for 217 yards and hitting DaVonta Smith on a 41-yard fourth-down TD strike and A.J. Brown on a 33-yarder as the Eagles (12-1) scored on their first three possessions. The third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards, highlighted by a 10-yard TD scamper late in the third quarter.
Like most of the Eagles' players, Hurts said he is just hoping to improve from week to week.
“The most simple thing we’ve done is to try and grow and execute,” said Hurts, who was 21 of 31 passing. “It’s good that we prepared in a way that we’ve been able to execute at a high level. We just want to continue to do that. That’s the name of the game.”
Miles Sanders ran for 144 yards, scored on runs of 3 and 40 yards and hit the 1,000-yard mark for the season (1,068) as the Eagles handed the Giants their worst loss under first-year coach Brian Daboll. Jake Elliott kicked two field goals and the defense finished with seven sacks, including three by Brandon Graham.
“We’re not done yet,” Graham said. “I feel great, just us reaching our goals: making the playoffs, postseason. We’ve got so much more game and ball to go. We’ve got to make sure we finish like we want to. A great first step.”
Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor threw touchdown passes for the Giants (7-5-1). They have one win in their last six games (1-4-1) and their hopes of their first playoff berth since 2016 are slipping with four games remaining.
Daboll said his team has to learn from this game and move on, quickly.
“I think that’s something that we’ve stressed since day one: There’s no room for excuses. There are a bunch of explanations. We got beat. They outcoached us. They outplayed us,” Daboll said. “And we got to get ready to go soon; the season’s winding down here, and we got an important one on Sunday.”
The Eagles, who have the league's second-ranked defense and third-ranked offense, dominated from the start. They sacked Jones twice on the opening series and Hurts then took over, driving them 84 and 91 yards for touchdowns.
The Giants' third possession had a comical conclusion. Jamie Gillan lost the ball as he went to punt. The ball bounced and he kicked it 15 yards to the Eagles 42. It was an illegal kick and the Giants were penalized 10 yards with a loss of down. Hurts hit a wide-open Brown for a 21-0 lead on the next play.
Hurts, Sanders and Brown each have scored 10 touchdowns for the Eagles, who have scored at least 30 points in each of the last three weeks.
No backup
An ankle injury to punter Arryn Siposs forced the Eagles to get creative on special teams. Punt returner Britain Covey took over as the holder on extra points and field goals, and placekicker Elliott punted once for 35 yards.
Injuries
Eagles: The win was costly. Siposs left the locker room using crutches and a walking boot. S Reed Blankenship (knee) and backup LB Kyron Johnson (shoulder) also left the game. T Lane Johnson left late with an abdominal injury. After the game, he said he tweaked a muscle.
Giants: Top DL Leonard Williams missed the game with a neck injury. He was doubtful coming in. TE Daniel Bellinger (ribs) and LB Micah McFadden (ankle/neck) left the game.
Up next
Eagles: At Chicago next Sunday.
Giants: At Washington next Sunday night. The teams, which played to a 20-20 tie last week, are now tied in the standings with the Commanders on a bye this week.
PHOTOS: Eagles vs. Giants
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) and Jalen Hurts, right, react after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) reacts after the Giants lost the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts running off the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts running off the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts running off the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts running off the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts running off the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts running off the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is tackled by Giants cornerback Nick McCloud during Sunday's game.
Adam Hunger, Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
A football is seen during an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gives a ball to a fan after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants on Sunday.
Adam Hunger, Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs for a touchdown past New York Giants cornerback Jason Pinnock (27) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in the background. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs for a touchdown past New York Giants cornerback Jason Pinnock (27) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in the background. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs for a touchdown past New York Giants cornerback Jason Pinnock (27) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs for a touchdown past New York Giants cornerback Jason Pinnock (27) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, left, shakes hands with Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll congratulates Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after the Eagles beat the Giants in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks off the field after beating the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) celebrates with tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace (42) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
New York Giants defensive end Henry Mondeaux (96) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
New York Giants defensive end Henry Mondeaux (96) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal (3) reacts against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) huddles with teammates against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watches play from the sidelines during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) breaks a tackle by New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Fabian Moreau (37) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) reacts during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carries the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs for a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carries the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs off the field during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) reacts after tackling New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs (8) reacts against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs (8) reacts against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) reacts against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
The Philadelphia Eagles prepare to take the field to play against the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) tries to avoid a tackle by Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace (42) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Trainers tend to Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs (8) during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) calls an audible at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is tackled by the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) is helped off the field during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) =and linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
New York Giants cornerback Zyon Gilbert (38) runs on the field during the second quarter of an NFL football game, against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan (6) waits for the snap against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) carries the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan (6) waits for the snap against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) kicks an extra point against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White (43) reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talks with quarterback Jalen Hurts during the second quarter.
John Minchillo, Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) reaches for a pass against New York Giants cornerback Fabian Moreau (37) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass against New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a field goal against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with center Jason Kelce (62) as they are congratulated by fans after Hurts scored a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carries the ball against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carries the ball as tight end Jack Stoll (89) throws a block against New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is congratulated by wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones takes a hit from Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley, right, during the fourth quarter.
John Minchillo, Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates with quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and teammates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) forces a fumble by New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) crosses the goal line against New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) prepares for the snap during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) prepares for the snap against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) takes a hit from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley (54) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carries the ball against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) carries the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) carries the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) carries the ball against New York Giants cornerback Jason Pinnock (27) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carries the ball against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks off the field after beating the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) walks off the field after beating the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks off the field after beating the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6), center Cam Jurgens (51) and tight end Jack Stoll (89) walk off the field after beating the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens (51) waves to fans after an an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) waves to fans after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) high fives fans after beating the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks off the field after beating the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!