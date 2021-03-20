Howie Roseman waited too long to trade Eagles Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz

In his last five games after returning to the lineup in early December, he had just 12 catches on 27 targets. No touchdowns. Just three third-down receptions. Zero red-zone catches.

As the retooling Eagles look to the future and try to get younger and add as many draft picks as possible, they have made it clear to the rest of the league that Ertz is available.

They've received offers, but nothing to write home about. Sixth- and seventh-round picks. The Eagles already has five of those that they're going to throw against the wall in next month's draft. They really need something more substantial in exchange for a guy who caught 204 passes in 2018-19. But that's what happens when you wait too long.

Roseman has given Ertz's agent, Steve Caric, the green light to talk to other teams about a deal. But he's not likely to squeeze a better offer out of anyone than Roseman was.,

With the emergence of the Eagles' other tight end, Dallas Goedert, Roseman knew last year that he probably wasn't going to be able to keep both Goedert and Ertz together long-term.

A few teams expressed interest in Ertz after the 2019 season. But when the pandemic hit, Roseman decided to put the team's planned rebuild on hold for a season.