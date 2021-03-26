Howie Roseman, Jeffrey Lurie blow it again. Eagles won’t get a star in this tantalizing NFL draft.

So yes, the locals are restless.

They wanted a big name. A sure thing.

They do not want Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. One Kevin Kolb is enough.

The narrative here is simple. The Birds have drafted one Pro Bowl player since 2013. That was Wentz. However, his 2020 implosion combined with his disgust with the way Roseman and Lurie do business led him to force his way out last month in the worst trade in Philadelphia history.

Roseman and Lurie had made generally horrible personnel decisions for years — lousy draft picks, disastrous free-agent signings, and illogical extensions for aging players, all executed with insufferable arrogance. This has been particularly true since since Super Bowl LII, the winning of which deluded Roseman and Lurie into believing they actually had something to do with it.

Now, even the reasonable contingent of fans who resented Wentz for jumping ship had mostly grown to despise the unqualified Lurie-Roseman power pairing.

With talent like Pitts, the Florida tight end; Chase, the LSU receiver; and the five touted quarterbacks in a top-heavy draft, the masses anticipated the arrival of a savior. None will be there at No. 12.