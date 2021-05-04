Howie Roseman indicates Eagles draft disagreement with Tom Donahoe was over defensive tackle, not corner

Asked about Donahoe's preference by WIP host Angelo Cataldi, Roseman didn't directly confirm it was McNeill. But he said that in the sixth round, when the Eagles selected USC's Marlon Tuipulotu (6-2, 310), "we end up getting the nose tackle ... who we had second-day (second- or third-round) grades on. I think, when we look at it, the way it worked out was really good."

ESPN showed the Eagles' draft room live after the Williams pick, as Roseman bobbed about the room fist-bumping congratulations. When he got to Donahoe, the 74-year-old former Steelers and Bills general manager reluctantly raised a fist while turning away from Roseman. Roseman then asked Donahoe something, and raised his palms in surprise or frustration over the glowering answer.

"When you talk about the draft, and the passion people have in the draft in our building ... discussion and debate and having these conversations, it's OK. You'd rather that. You'd rather have that passion," Roseman said. "Tom's been here for a long time. We've been together (since 2012). It's OK to have tough conversations, and Tom and I have had a lot of them in 10 (drafts).