How Eagles saved their season after a brutal defeat to Raiders in 2-5 start

Four weeks later, the Eagles are 5-6, very much in the thick of the NFC playoff chase heading into their game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

They have had the NFL’s best running attack over the last four games, averaging 217.5 yards per carry. They have scored at least 30 points in three of the four games and had a margin of victory of at least 11 points in each of those three wins.

So how did the Eagles turn it around?

The obvious answer would be relying on the running game. After the Raiders game, the Eagles were throwing an average of 34.7 times per game and running 16.5 times per game.

In the four games since, the Eagles have flipped that, running the ball an average of 43.8 times per game while throwing just 19.8 times per game.

But it’s not like the proverbial lightbulb went off in Sirianni’s head, and he said, “Hey, let’s run the ball.”

Rather, the Eagles were already heading in that direction, but as quarterback Jalen Hurts likes to say: “Rome wasn’t built overnight.”

After all, Hurts was still learning a new system that included knowing when to run on the run-pass options and when to pass.