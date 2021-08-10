How Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton ran in his house while quarantined with COVID-19

Singleton said he believes strongly in the vaccine, in large part because his older sister, Ashley, has Down syndrome. He doesn't know how he got the virus.

Singleton was one of three players placed on the COVID-19 list before training camp started. Safety Andrew Adams, who returned last Thursday, admitted he tested positive as well. Defensive end Matt Leo was activated Monday.

Singleton was thrown right into the heat of practice with the first team on Saturday. That was the case again Sunday.

"Football conditioning is a little different, so after four or five plays, my legs were getting shaky in my stance," Singleton said. "But that's just a couple days whenever you start camp. No matter who you are, that's what you're going to have."

The Eagles, meanwhile, are grateful that Singleton is back. He became a starter in Week 5 last season and still ended up leading the Eagles in tackles, with 119.

The Eagles are also banged up at linebacker. Davion Taylor, the Eagles' third-round pick in 2020, is out for at least a few weeks with a calf injury, as is rookie JaCoby Stevens. The Eagles were hoping that Taylor would have an entire training camp to showcase his speed and possibly win a starting job.

That is on hold.