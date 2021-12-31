How Eagles can clinch a playoff spot this Sunday, and 4 players who overcame slow starts

The Eagles would get in with wins in each of their last two games. They close the regular season against Dallas (11-4) on Jan. 9. All of this seemed unlikely Oct. 24, when the Eagles were blown out by the Las Vegas Raiders 33-22, leaving them with a 2-5 record.

"That's just the way this league is," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "Adversity hits, whether it's a 2-5 start, a postponement of a game and having to play a game off a (16)-day rest ... I mean, that's what happens in this league, so you try to prepare yourself for adversity and be able to handle it."

For those hoping for the Eagles to get better draft position, that chance just got much worse. The Eagles also have the Dolphins' and Indianapolis Colts' first-round picks in the 2022 draft.

If the season ended today, all three teams would be in the playoffs, meaning those picks would fall anywhere from No. 19 to No. 32. According to the website tankathon.com, the Eagles would pick No. 19 (Miami), No. 20 (theirs) and No. 23 (Indianapolis).

Of course, it took some players overcoming bad starts for the Eagles to be in this position. Here are four who turned their seasons around, or at least turned the boos to cheers for one day: