How does Jalen Hurts affect a possible Deshaun Watson trade? And 9 other important Eagles for 2021

Watson is facing 22 civil suits from women alleging sexual assault, and it's possible he won't be able to play this season. Eagles management would have to deal with the repercussions of acquiring him, no matter what transpires from those civil suits.

Financially, Watson's salary cap hits go up to $40 million in 2022 and $42 million in 2023, which is roughly one-fifth of an NFL team's salary cap. That will limit what the Eagles can do in free agency at other positions of need.

But if Hurts proves that he can be the franchise quarterback, the Eagles won't have to pursue Watson, leaving them with both the money and the draft picks to address those other needs.

This is what we know about Hurts, the Eagles' second-round pick in 2022: He replaced an ineffective Wentz for the final 4 1/2 games of last season to mixed results.

Hurts completed just 52% of his passes and had a passer rating of 76.5, both among the worst in the NFL. On the other hand, he ran for 301 yards and gave the Eagles another threat in the run game that they didn't have with Wentz, who completed just 57.4% of his passes and had a 72.8 passer rating.