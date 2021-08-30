Here's what Gardner Minshew's arrival means for Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco and the Eagles' 'quarterback factory'

So the factory spewed out Mullens and brought in Minshew, a revelation as a sixth-round pick out of Washington State in 2019. That’s when he replaced ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles in the season opener, and then for the next eight games, while Foles was out with a broken collarbone.

Minshew played so well that Foles was benched two games after his return.

Still, it was only a matter of time before “Minshew Mania” was going to end in Jacksonville. The Jaguars went 1-15 last season, Minshew missed several games with a broken thumb, and new coach Urban Meyer took Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick.

Meyer named Lawrence the starter last week. A few days later, Minshew was traded.

So where does that leave the Eagles?

Perhaps Flacco summed it up best when asked what it will be like knowing that the next time he might play would be coming in cold to replace Hurts if he’s injured in a game.

“Before last year, I hadn’t had a lot of experience at that, and it is different,” Flacco said Friday night, just hours before the Minshew trade. “You have to make sure you attack the early parts of the week just as if you were the starter, even though you’re not going to be able to get the reps.