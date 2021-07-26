Harold Carmichael used unique size to become Hall of Fame wideout for Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Built more like an NBA player at 6-foot-8, Harold Carmichael turned to football because he couldn't perform basketball's most basic skill.

"I loved basketball, but I could never dribble," Carmichael said. "If I could dribble, I would've never played football."

It worked out for the best. Carmichael used his size to outjump and overpower defenders, catching more passes for more yards and touchdowns than any player in the history of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The gentle giant then waited patiently for three decades before he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of last year's special centennial class.

"About 10 years ago, I was laying in bed just thinking about things, wondering why I'm not in the Hall of Fame, why this and why that," Carmichael said. "And I stopped and said: 'Harold, you've been blessed, man.' I felt God was saying to me just wait, be patient. This is very special because God put me in this position to be in the centennial class.

"We're in a special class, and that's very exciting, and the patience that I didn't have, God put it in my life to be patient, be courageous and just believe, have the faith. And I kind of started believing that I'm going to get in here."