Giants starting to play better, but season slipping away

EAST RUTHERFORD — Looking at the past two games, the New York Giants are starting to play a lot better.

While the injury-ravaged offense is struggling to put up points with running back Saquon Barkley, receiver Kenny Golladay and three more starters missing, the defense has resembled the unit that kept New York in games last season.

That was the case Monday night when the Giants stayed close before dropping a 20-17 decision to the underperforming Kansas City Chiefs after an offside penalty took away a late chance to take the lead.

"We try not to look into the past too much, but this game definitely hurt," cornerback James Bradberry said. "This is the next game we played, and it was a 'Monday Night Football' game, and we really needed this game. It was a good team we played against. It definitely would have boosted our morale going into next week. We're just disappointed that we lost this one."

There's plenty of bad news. The Giants are 2-6. They are last in the NFC East, with Washington (2-6), holding the tiebreaker based on head to head. They have nine games left and the only team they face with a worse record is the Miami Dolphins (1-7).