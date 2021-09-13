Giants show little in opener, fans walk out late in loss

EAST RUTHERFORD — After waiting a year to see their team play in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York Giants fans needed 55 minutes to say they had seen enough.

Such was the start to the Giants' 2021 season. They dropped a 27-13 decision to the Denver Broncos on Sunday in a game in which very little went right for them.

The offense didn't generate much. The defense could not get off the field. Giants fans were so frustrated that they got up and went home after Melvin Gordon scored on a 70-yard run to give Denver a 27-7 lead with 4 minutes, 37 seconds to play.

By the end of the game, most of the fans remaining wore orange jerseys. Many gathered behind the Broncos' bench and chanted "Teddy! Teddy! Teddy!" at Teddy Bridgewater after his great first game as a Broncos.

The optimism that engulfed the Giants after signing Kenny Golladay, Adoree Jackson and Kyle Rudolph as free agents and added speedy receiver Kadarius Toney in the draft has evaporated.

Fears of another losing season and another missed playoffs are increasing. New York had been to the postseason once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.