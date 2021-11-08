Giants need big run to overcome another bad start to season

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Red-zone offense. The Giants went out of their way in the offseason to help it. They signed the playmaking Golladay to a $72 million contract. They added veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph and drafted elusive wide receiver Toney in the first round. That was a year after taking Thomas to anchor the left side with the fourth pick overall.

The offense is ranked last in the red zone, converting at 44%. That's a year after it finished next to last to the Jets at 44.34%.

Injuries to Barkley, Golladay, Shepard, Toney, tight end Evan Engram and three starters on the O-line have not helped.

STOCK UP

Daniel Jones. There are no more questions about whether the Giants wasted the sixth-pick overall in the 2019 draft on the former Duke quarterback. Jones has stepped up this year with both his running and throwing. He is the catalyst of the offense.

Playing behind a makeshift line and still lacking key weapons, he has hit 190 of 293 for 2,059 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He is also second in rushing with 258 yards — a 5.2 yard average — and two touchdowns.

STOCK DOWN