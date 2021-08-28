 Skip to main content
Giants linebacker Ryan Anderson suspended for 6 games
The NFL has suspended New York Giants linebacker Ryan Anderson for the first six games of the regular season for violating the league policy on performance enhancers.

While Anderson can play in Sunday's final preseason game against New England, the league announced Saturday he will be suspended through the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Anderson opened training camp on New York's non-football injury list because of a back issue. The Giants cut him early in August, then re-signed him.

Anderson spent the last four seasons with Washington, making four starts.

Suh on COVID list: The Bucs confirmed Saturday that defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, becoming the fourth player this week placed on the list.

Suh, who was set to start Saturday night's preseason game in Houston, joins kicker Ryan Succop and reserve offensive linemen Earl Watford and Nick Leverett on the list.

The Bucs kick off the regular season Sept. 9 at home against the Cowboys, by which time all four players in theory should be available. The NFL informed teams in a July 22 memo that any vaccinated player or staffer who tests positive and is asymptomatic is permitted to return to duty after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Suh didn’t participate in last weekend’s 34-3 preseason loss to the Titans, whose own reserve/COVID-19 list continues to grow, but did participate in the two joint practices against Tennessee on Aug. 18 and 19 at AdventHealth Training Center.

Vrabel still out: Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel was expected to miss the Titans' preseason finale a week after testing positive for COVID-19, and a pair of coaches and another player have joined the protocols as the team's outbreak grows.

The Titans announced Saturday special teams coach Craig Aukerman, who missed a couple of practices under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, would be back for Saturday night's game with Chicago. Wide receiver coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling will miss the game because of the virus protocols.

Rookie wide receiver Racey McMath also was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. That makes him him the seventh player currently on the list and 12th player or coach either placed on the reserve list or following the COVID-19 protocols since Vrabel announced he had tested positive a week ago.

Defensive lineman Anthony Rush was activated from the reserve list Friday, which is for players who test positive for COVID-19 or quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person.

