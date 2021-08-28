Giants linebacker Ryan Anderson suspended for 6 games

The NFL has suspended New York Giants linebacker Ryan Anderson for the first six games of the regular season for violating the league policy on performance enhancers.

While Anderson can play in Sunday's final preseason game against New England, the league announced Saturday he will be suspended through the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Anderson opened training camp on New York's non-football injury list because of a back issue. The Giants cut him early in August, then re-signed him.

Anderson spent the last four seasons with Washington, making four starts.

Suh on COVID list: The Bucs confirmed Saturday that defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, becoming the fourth player this week placed on the list.

Suh, who was set to start Saturday night's preseason game in Houston, joins kicker Ryan Succop and reserve offensive linemen Earl Watford and Nick Leverett on the list.