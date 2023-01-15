 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIANTS 31, VIKINGS 24

Giants hold off Vikings 31-24 and will head to Philadelphia for divisional round

MINNEAPOLIS — Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran 15 times for 79 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants, a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round that gave the Vikings their first loss in 12 one-score games this season.

Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores, including the tiebreaker midway through the fourth quarter. The Giants' defense finished off the franchise's first playoff win since the Super Bowl 11 years ago by swarming tight end T.J. Hockenson after a 3-yard catch on a pass from Kirk Cousins at midfield on fourth-and-8, and the Vikings turned the ball over on downs with 1:44 to go and no timeouts left.

Isaiah Hodgins and Daniel Bellinger had touchdown receptions for the Giants, who advanced to play No. 1 seed and division rival Philadelphia in the divisional round next weekend.

Cousins went 31 for 39 for 273 yards and two scores, plus a rushing touchdown to cap the game's opening possession, the too-short throw to Hockenson at the end his only mistake. Justin Jefferson, the NFL's leading receiver, had only one catch after halftime and finished with 47 yards.

