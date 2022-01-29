Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

Daboll came to the Bills in 2018 after helping Alabama win its 17th national championship as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The Giants interviewed six candidates for the vacant position, giving a second interview to Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier earlier Friday. They also spoke to former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores; defensive coordinators Lou Anarumo of Cincinnati, Dan Quinn of Dallas and the Giants' Patrick Graham.

Mara said Daboll's approach to coaching and team building was what the franchise wanted. The Giants last made the playoffs in 2016, the only time since winning their fourth Super Bowl in February 2012.

"Brian has had tremendous experience in the NFL and has been part of multiple championship teams," Mara said. "It is clear he used that experience to grow and develop into a dynamic leader, one that we are confident is the right fit as our head coach."

Daboll's biggest job will be to help quarterback Daniel Jones improve in his fourth season and get one of the NFL's worst offenses back on track. His immediate job is to assemble a staff that he wants to emphasize teaching and collaboration and put players in position to win.