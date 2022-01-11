Giants fire Joe Judge as coach after 10-23 record in 2 years

A former special-teams coordinator with the Patriots who was mentored by Bill Belichick in New England and by Nick Saban at Alabama, Judge promised to bring a tough, hard-nosed brand of football back to the area. It was the kind of football Bill Parcells and Tom Coughlin taught in building four champions.

There was no doubt the Giants played hard under Judge. They never gave up. They just didn't win enough, especially this season which was marked by at least a dozen season-ending injuries. The O-line lost two starters in the first two weeks of the season, and leading tackler and linebacker Blake Martinez went down early.

Judge did seem to unite the Giants. There was little dissent. He repeatedly said he was changing the attitude and that would be a part of the process to build a winner.

Now, the new general manager will hire another coach to try to turn the Giants around yet again.

"This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager," said Mara upon Gettleman's retirement. "We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching."