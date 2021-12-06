Giants close to 5th straight losing season after Miami loss

It seems a rebuild is once again on the horizon. General manager Dave Gettleman probably won't be asked to oversee this one, and there are questions whether Judge is kept around if a new GM is hired.

And what should co-owner John Mara's role should be? He has been the face of the franchise since his father, Wellington, died in October 2005. Over the past six years, he has fired coach Tom Coughlin and hired, then fired Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur in hopes of returning the Giants to their most recent glory days; they won Super Bowls in February 2008 and '12. The only year New York has made the playoffs since then was 2016, and that resulted in a first-round exit as a wild card.

Certainly an option would be to give Judge one more year to either make a big jump or bring in someone else. The reality probably is that the Giants will hire a new general manager, and it will be that person's call.

WHAT'S WORKING

Pat Graham's defense. In five of the last six games, the Giants have given up 20 points or less, including two outings under 10. The only bad game was against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in a 30-10 loss. Despite the stinginess, New York is 3-3 in those games.