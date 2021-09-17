Giants 0-2 for fifth straight year

EAST RUTHERFORD — Two games into the season, the New York Giants are in the same unenviable spot as they have been the past four seasons.

They are winless. They are making costly mistakes, and they have a coach — this time Joe Judge — saying the weekly goal is to get better. The assumption is everything will turn around.

History says otherwise. The Giants have not made the playoffs since 2016. They have had four straight losing seasons, and counting the current 0-2 start they have a combined record of 18-48.

It sets up a bleak forecast for the Giants in 2021 with 15 games left in the regular season after Thursday night’s crushing 30-29 loss to Washington.

This was a brutal defeat. After missing wide right from 48 yards, Dustin Hopkins got a second chance because of an offside penalty by Dexter Lawrence and kicked a 43-yard field goal on an untimed play to steal the game.

The offside was the last of a number of mistakes that killed the Giants.