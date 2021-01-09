Former CAL player, coach Doug Colman helping Cleveland Browns prepare for long-awaited return to playoffs

After retiring from the NFL, he wanted to coach and soon landed the freshman job at Ocean City. He became the varsity assistant at Oakcrest in 2002. He was named Absegami’s head coach the next season and led the Braves to a S.J. Group IV title in 2006 and three CAL American Conference championships.

Colman said the strategies and techniques he learned from others are constant reminders of how to be a good coach.

“Everything is a learning experience,” Colman said. “Coaching in the NFL isn’t much different from really coaching in high school, coaching in college. You are still going to working with guys that need fundamentals ... to be corrected”

Wayne Colman, Doug’s father, was an assistant at Absegami during his son’s five-year tenure. Wayne played nine seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles and coached for many years, including at Ocean City.

“Right from when he was very young, I kind of saw that he had some real talent for football,” Wayne said. “And, of course, because I was a former player and a coach, I guess I was somewhat influential. I think he always felt that if I did it, there was no reason why he couldn’t do it.”

Wayne noted his son is ambitious and wanted an opportunity to coach at a higher level.