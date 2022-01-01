Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

The following season, Reeves rushed for 603 yards and five TDs, again starting every game, as the Cowboys made another run to the playoffs. Again, they were thwarted by Green Bay one win shy of the Super Bowl, losing to the Packers on a touchdown in the closing seconds of the famed "Ice Bowl" game at frigid Lambeau Field.

A knee injury in 1968 limited his effectiveness, and Reeves played only a limited role the rest of his career. But Landry recognized his abilities off the field, asking Reeves to serve as a player-coach while runner such as Duane Thomas and Calvin Hill took on more prominent backfield roles.

The Cowboys made their first Super Bowl during the 1970 season, losing to the Baltimore Colts on a last-second field goal, but finally won the championship the following year with a 24-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Reeves retired as a player after the 1972 season, becoming a full-time assistant on Landry's staff.

As a head coach, Reeves was known for his gruff, no-nonsense approach and an offensive philosophy that favored a physical running game. But he also coached two of the game's most dynamic offensive players, Vick and Elway, defying those who labeled him as old-fashioned.