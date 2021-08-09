Forever great: Harold Carmichael becomes latest Eagle to be enshrined in Hall of Fame

"I remember I got a trophy for the 127-game streak," Carmichael said last week with a smile. "They put it in the Hall of Fame back then, but it's not there anymore. It was like 22 feet tall. I'm going to ask them where it went. Did they use it for firewood or what?"

Carmichael was released by the Eagles after the '83 season as they began to purge many of the veteran players that Vermeil had built his Super Bowl team around. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys in September of 1984, two weeks shy of his 35th birthday.

He ended up playing in just two games for the Cowboys and catching one pass, the last one of his career. It was a 7-yard completion from Danny White late in a 22-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cowboys cut him two weeks later. Shortly after that, Carmichael announced his retirement.

Carmichael was the winner of the NFL's Man of the Year award in 1980 for his off-the-field work with organizations such as Eagles Fly For Leukemia, the United Way, Boy Scouts of America, and the Fellowship Commission of Philadelphia.

After he retired as a player, he spent nearly 20 years in the Eagles' front office as their director of player and community relations. He still serves as a club ambassador for the team.