Football Hall of Famer, former Eagle Claude Humphrey dies at 77

The NFL defensive rookie of the year in 1968, he earned first-team All-Pro honors five times.

In 1977, Humphrey was a key player on a defense that allowed just 129 points — the NFL's fewest ever in a 14-game season. But the team struggled offensively and finished just 7-7, missing the playoffs.

"He was a great athlete," said longtime Falcons linebacker Greg Brezina, who joined the team the same year as Humphrey. "One of the best things about him was his winning attitude. He was a team player and, of course, he's probably one of the best defensive ends that there was out there. It's just a shame he played so long with a team that didn't win much. He didn't get the recognition."

Humphrey, who was just the second Falcons players after Deion Sanders to be elected to the Hall of Fame, insisted that he had even more sacks than he was given credit for.

"Before they started keeping records of sacks, man, I was getting sacks left and right," he said. "The thing about me, I didn't care so much about getting the sack. A sack was just a tackle back then. Tackling the quarterback or tackling the ball carrier on a running play was all the same."